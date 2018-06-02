Police pursuit ends in barricade in Cottage Grove

Police were called to Target, 8655 East Point Douglas Road, around 12:30 p.m. on a report of a man pushing a full cart of merchandise out the door without paying for it.

According to police, an officer tried to stop the suspect without success before pursuing the vehicle out of the parking lot.

During the pursuit, another driver tried to slow the suspect by veering toward him. The driver missed the suspect's vehicle and struck a squad car.

The suspect's vehicle spun out after an officer used a pursuit intervention technique. The vehicle went through several yards and fences while attempting to evade officers.

The pursuit ended in the 8600 block of Grenadier when the vehicle hit an obstacle and tried to escape by backing up and ramming into a squad car.

The suspect left the car and fled to a garage in the 8800 block of Granada Avenue.

The Washington County SWAT team set a perimeter around the garage, and used gas after negotiations with the suspect failed.

The SWAT team entered the garage and found the suspect in the trunk of a vehicle. He reportedly refused officer commands and was aggressive.

The suspect was taken into custody and transported to Regions Hospital around 3:30 p.m.

Two officers were also transported to Regions Hospital to be evaluated. Both have since been released.

The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating the collision between the citizen driver and the squad car.

The investigation is still active and charges are pending. The suspect's name has not yet been released.

