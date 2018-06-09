• Officers assisted with traffic control at Highway 10 and County Road O near Ellsworth as a farmer got four loose cows back into a fenced area at 8:15 a.m. May 29.

Closing time

Officers gave a final warning to a bartender at N1090 825th St., Hager City, for having 6-10 people in the bar after closing.

Worthless check

A complainant at N4373 210th Ave., Maiden Rock, spoke with police at 4:07 p.m. May 26 about being issued a worthless check in exchange for goods. The complainant said she just wanted to be paid but would pursue a criminal complaint if needed.

Gun allegedly pulled in fight

Police responded to a fight in progress with minor injuries at 2:49 a.m. May 28 at N695 825th St., Hager City. An officer spoke with a victim who said he was jumped by six white and black males and a gun was pulled on him. The suspects were not located.

Stolen mail

Officer responded to a complaint of mail being stolen from a mailbox at 8:58 a.m. May 30 at W6274 Highway 35, Bay City.

Miscellaneous

• Police responded to a complaint of a male throwing rocks at vehicles at 10:47 p.m. May 25 at N4507 Highway 63, Ellsworth. Officers made contact with all parties.

• An officer reported to W11301 740th Ave., Prescott, at 8:26 a.m. May 30 to assist a woman who had gotten stuck in an attic. The officer put the ladder back up so the woman could get down.

• An officer reported to W7598 Highway 10, Ellsworth, at 8:20 a.m. May 29 for a report of five locks that were cut on golf carts in a parking lot between May 25 and May 29.

• Police responded to W7605 Highway 35, Hager City, at 12:10 p.m. May 30 for a burglary at a storage unit where televisions were taken.