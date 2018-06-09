Pierce County sheriff's blotter: Alpaca in distress; Gun allegedly pulled in fight
Critter patrol
• Police responded to a complaint of animal neglect at 2:40 p.m. May 25 at N5435 410th St., Ellsworth. An Alpaca shearer noticed signs of neglect and called police. An alpaca that was in distress was moved out of the sun and provided with water.
• Officers assisted with traffic control at Highway 10 and County Road O near Ellsworth as a farmer got four loose cows back into a fenced area at 8:15 a.m. May 29.
Closing time
Officers gave a final warning to a bartender at N1090 825th St., Hager City, for having 6-10 people in the bar after closing.
Worthless check
A complainant at N4373 210th Ave., Maiden Rock, spoke with police at 4:07 p.m. May 26 about being issued a worthless check in exchange for goods. The complainant said she just wanted to be paid but would pursue a criminal complaint if needed.
Gun allegedly pulled in fight
Police responded to a fight in progress with minor injuries at 2:49 a.m. May 28 at N695 825th St., Hager City. An officer spoke with a victim who said he was jumped by six white and black males and a gun was pulled on him. The suspects were not located.
Stolen mail
Officer responded to a complaint of mail being stolen from a mailbox at 8:58 a.m. May 30 at W6274 Highway 35, Bay City.
Miscellaneous
• Police responded to a complaint of a male throwing rocks at vehicles at 10:47 p.m. May 25 at N4507 Highway 63, Ellsworth. Officers made contact with all parties.
• An officer reported to W11301 740th Ave., Prescott, at 8:26 a.m. May 30 to assist a woman who had gotten stuck in an attic. The officer put the ladder back up so the woman could get down.
• An officer reported to W7598 Highway 10, Ellsworth, at 8:20 a.m. May 29 for a report of five locks that were cut on golf carts in a parking lot between May 25 and May 29.
• Police responded to W7605 Highway 35, Hager City, at 12:10 p.m. May 30 for a burglary at a storage unit where televisions were taken.