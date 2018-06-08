Prescott police: Fence jumpers; Kids report suspicious snake
These incidents were reported to the Prescott Police Department May 20-29.
Fence jumpers
Police were called at 12:30 a.m. May 21 to 122 Orange St. for a report of three males trying to jump a fence. The fence was torn down and the men were in the backyard. Each man was identified, one of whom was a resident at the apartment at that location. The complainant said he would contact his landlord.
Snake sends kids to police
An officer was flagged down by children at Point Douglas Beach at 2:49 p.m. May 26 for suspicious looking snake. Police found a dead bull snake near the picnic area. The kids were applauded for staying away from it and telling an adult.
Property damage/vandalism
• A caller reported one pane of glass from the back window of a vehicle shattered at 6:16 p.m. May 22 at 1380 Walnut St. The complainant believed the window was broken overnight.
• Police saw graffiti on the backside of a retaining wall at 12:10 p.m. May 24 at 551 S. Locust St. Xcel Energy was notified of the vandalism.
• A caller reported 10-15 middle school-aged kids vandalizing the Prescott beach, including putting the lifeguard chairs in the water at 7:07 p.m. May 25. Police spoke to the kids and resolved the issue.
Sticky fingers
• Theft of credit cards was reported at 4:02 p.m. May 24 at 1796 Jewell St.
• A caller reported a dog taken out of the back of his truck bed at 7:20 p.m. May 25 at 1020 Highway 10. He later located the dog on Facebook and it was returned to him.
• A complainant reported a stolen money box at 8:33 p.m. May 26 at 625 Kinnickinnic St. This has happened in the past, the caller said.
• A caller reported that he went on vacation May 9 and took their dog to a sitter. When he returned to pick up the dog May 28, the people watching the dog did not want to give it back. He was advised it was a civil matter.