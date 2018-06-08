Prescott police: Fence jumpers; Kids report suspicious snake

Snake sends kids to police

An officer was flagged down by children at Point Douglas Beach at 2:49 p.m. May 26 for suspicious looking snake. Police found a dead bull snake near the picnic area. The kids were applauded for staying away from it and telling an adult.

Property damage/vandalism

• A caller reported one pane of glass from the back window of a vehicle shattered at 6:16 p.m. May 22 at 1380 Walnut St. The complainant believed the window was broken overnight.

• Police saw graffiti on the backside of a retaining wall at 12:10 p.m. May 24 at 551 S. Locust St. Xcel Energy was notified of the vandalism.

• A caller reported 10-15 middle school-aged kids vandalizing the Prescott beach, including putting the lifeguard chairs in the water at 7:07 p.m. May 25. Police spoke to the kids and resolved the issue.

Sticky fingers

• Theft of credit cards was reported at 4:02 p.m. May 24 at 1796 Jewell St.

• A caller reported a dog taken out of the back of his truck bed at 7:20 p.m. May 25 at 1020 Highway 10. He later located the dog on Facebook and it was returned to him.

• A complainant reported a stolen money box at 8:33 p.m. May 26 at 625 Kinnickinnic St. This has happened in the past, the caller said.

• A caller reported that he went on vacation May 9 and took their dog to a sitter. When he returned to pick up the dog May 28, the people watching the dog did not want to give it back. He was advised it was a civil matter.