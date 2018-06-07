Ellsworth police: Counterfeit bills; Dog license violations

• A counterfeit $20 bill was found at McDonald's at 8:50 a.m. May 29 and reported by an employee, who said it was received sometime after 3 p.m. May 28. The words "Motion Picture Purposes" were printed on the bill.

Miscellaneous

• Police were called at 8:26 p.m. May 28 for an alleged fight between two male roommates at 269 S. Chestnut St.

Dog license violations

• A resident at 193 Kruger Lane was cited for failure to license two dogs at 7:43 a.m. May 30. The resident had told the village she would license the dogs by May 9, which did not occur.

• A resident at 809 E. Main St. was cited for failure to license a dog at 8 a.m. May 30. The resident had been given until May 21 to license the dog, which did not occur by that date. The citation was voided when the man came in to pay the license fee.

• A resident at 336 W. Kinne St. was cited for failure to license a dog at 8:14 a.m. May 30. The resident had been given until May 21 to license the dog, which did not occur.

• A resident at 192 Evergreen Estates was cited for failure to license a dog at 8:35 a.m. May 30. The resident had been given until May 14 to license the dog, which did not occur.

• A resident at 1317 Mikel St. was cited for failure to license a dog at 8:50 a.m. May 30.

Vacant house visitor

Neighbors called police at 2:53 p.m. May 30 when they saw a man standing inside a vacant residence in the 300 block of Chestnut Street. The residence has been vacant for a year. The house has been sold, but the front door was wide open and the neighbors didn't think anyone was supposed to be there. They requested extra patrol.