Eau Claire police said just before 11 a.m. that the suspect had not left the BMO Harris bank on Water Street. Officers were intially called to the building before 7 a.m. for an alarm and a report of forced entry with a “resistive male” inside. The man later tried setting a fire in the bank, police said. According to WQOW-TV, the suspect was armed.

Police said tear gas was being deployed in the building “to try and end the situation peacefully.”

--

Worker accused of tampering with sausage links

A worker at the Johnsonville Sausage operation in Kiel faces federal charges after allegedly tampering with sausage links.

Surveillance video captured the actions of Jonathan Lane. He faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted on the two top counts of tampering with consumer products. Investigators say Lane put a cigarette paper in a sausage link March 25 and a wire connector in the same type of product three days later while he worked on a processing line. In both instances, the items were removed before the product was packaged. The plant was temporarily shut down each time.

--

Green Bay School Board rejects police chief’s plans for armed guards

The school board in Green Bay has decided it won't pay for armed guards at its schools.

The idea was presented by Green Bay Police Chief Andrew Smith the week after 17 people died in the Parkland school shooting. The cost of locating armed guards at all buildings in the system was estimated at $2.5 million. Speakers from the crowd at a Monday public meeting opposed the presence of armed guards. The board is expected to vote against the concept at its next meeting.

--

Man brings stun gun to former workplace after being fired

A Sheboygan man will face charges after showing up at work wearing a ballistic vest, carrying a taser and several magazines full of ammunition.

Thirty-year-old Calvin Glazunov left Rockline Industries without incident when he was fired Thursday. Later that same afternoon he returned and sat in his car while watching the building through binoculars. Because Glazunov was known to carry an AR-15 rifle with him, police were called. He admitted he was there to confront his former manager about a refund for some polo shirts he had bought. He didn't have a gun in his possession, but he did have the taser, a baton and a flare gun.

--

Wisconsin Supreme Court expected to rule on dairy expansion

The Wisconsin Supreme Court is expected to rule Tuesday on the expansion of a dairy operation near the town of Saratoga.

The Wysocki family wants to grow its operation to make room for more than 5,000 head of cattle and supporting crops. The town of Saratoga is worried about pollution. Land the Golden Sands Dairy wants to use was rezoned after the initial application in an effort to prevent the expansion. An appeals court ruled four years ago that the dairy followed the rules when it got a permit for the erection of seven buildings as part of the project.

--

Prison ordered for man who attacked girlfriend with ax, power grinder

A man who celebrated the completion of a sobriety class by getting drunk will spend two years in prison for attacking his girlfriend.

She says he used an ax and a power grinder while punching and strangling her. Forty-eight-year-old David Moon has pleaded no contest to second-degree recklessly endangering safety in domestic violence, felony bail jumping and being a repeat offender resisting an officer. Moon got mad at the girlfriend and held the ax to her neck. He also pressed a hand-held grinder against her leg while her sister called the police. When the victim was asked why she didn't call, she said Moon was dealing with another case in Sheboygan County and she didn't want to make his legal troubles worse.

--

Wis. fugitive arrested at Mexican border

A woman who skipped her sentencing hearing was arrested by customs officials near the Mexican border four days later.

The extradition process for 53-year-old Patricia Kirker of Crandon will start soon. She was found guilty on five felony charges by a Forest County jury last March and was supposed to be sentenced Wednesday, but her attorney told the judge he had no idea where his client was. Kirker had been convicted of helping smuggle drugs into the Forest County Jail. She was arrested Saturday in Laredo, Texas. She also faces more charges in a trial set to start in October.

--

Accused drunk driver in double-fatal crash pleads not guilty

A man accused of driving drunk when he caused a double-fatal accident last December has entered not guilty pleas to six felony charges.

Twenty-six-year-old Trenton Bemis of Humbird made a Clark County Court appearance Monday. Twenty-nine-year-old Michelle L. Kunze and 35-year-old Genie Carillo died in the town of Pine Valley crash. Both victims were single mothers — Kunze with two children and Carillo with six. A test of his blood-alcohol level after the wreck produced a reading more than four times the legal limit to drive. Bemis told authorities he drank about five beers while bowling with two friends.