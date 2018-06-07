New Richmond man arrested in Cottage Grove police chase

Jordan Anthony Anco, 28, New Richmond, Wis., is facing charges for assault, fleeing police, burglary and receiving stolen property.

According to the criminal complaint:

Police were called to Target, 8655 East Point Douglas Road, around 12:30 p.m., on a report of a man pushing a full cart of merchandise out the door without paying for it.

Anco pushed the cart to a vehicle, which police later found had been reported stolen. When he saw police approaching, he reportedly shoved the cart filled with merchandise into a vehicle in the parking lot and took off in the car. As he was leaving the parking lot, he reportedly ran into a squad car, a parked car and the full cart.

Police pursued Anco out of the parking lot.

During the pursuit, another driver tried to slow the suspect by veering toward him. The driver missed the suspect’s vehicle and struck a squad car.

Anco’s vehicle spun out and into a front yard on Hadley Avenue after an officer used a pursuit intervention technique. The vehicle went through several other yards and fences while attempting to evade officers.

The pursuit ended in the 8600 block of Grenadier Avenue when the vehicle became stuck between a fence and a garage. Anco tried to escape by backing up and ramming into a squad car. Anco got out of the vehicle and fled to a garage in the 8800 block of Granada Avenue.

Officers called the Washington County SWAT team to set a perimeter around the garage.

The SWAT team tried negotiations and later tear gas to get Anco to leave the garage.

Officers eventually entered the garage and found Anco in the trunk of a car in the garage.

He was uncooperative and fought officers as they tried to arrest him.

The suspect was taken into custody and transported to Regions Hospital around 3:30 p.m.

Two officers were also transported to Regions Hospital to be evaluated.