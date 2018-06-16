Pierce County sheriff's blotter

Long hair caused bad driving

An officer stopped a vehicle for swerving at 3:51 p.m. June 4 at 690th Avenue and Highway 63 in Beldenville. The driver told the officer his long hair got stuck in the window and he had swerved when he was trying to get his hair out of the window. The officer gave the man a verbal warning for his driving behavior.

Multiple thefts

• An officer responded to a possible burglary at W7605 Highway 35 in Hager City at 5:56 p.m. June 4. A storage unit showed damage from an attempted forced entry, but it was unclear if anyone had gotten into the unit or taken anything.

• Deputies responded to N6890 1230th St. in Prescott for a possible theft at 9:29 a.m. June 5. A male subject suspected of taking money out of the bar till was thought to still be in the area. Deputies were unable to locate the subject at the time of the call.

• An offficer responded to 450th Avenue in Elmwood for a stolen stop sign and stop-ahead sign at 9:35 a.m. June 5.

• An officer responded to N8524 1220th St. in River Falls at 3:33 p.m. June 6 for a garbage can that was taken Monday between 8:30 a.m. and 9 a.m.

• An officer responded to N5591 Highway 63 in Ellsworth for a report of an item stolen out of a shed at 11:32 a.m. June 7.

• An officer reported to W2428 490th Ave. in Elmwood at 5:33 p.m. June 9 to take a report of missing items from a pole shed.

Arrests

• Deputies responded to a one-vehicle crash 7:02 a.m. June 9 at 742nd Avenue and County Road F in River Falls. Driver Makiah R. Hanson was transported by EMS for injuries and also charged with OWI-first.

• An officer responded to report of a domestic happening inside a moving vehicle at 170th Avenue in Bay City at 8:04 p.m. June 10. An officer spoke with a female who reported she got out of the vehicle and was walking. Jeffrey B. Sympson, 37, Bay City, was arrested for domestic disorderly conduct.

Unwanted

An officer responded to W8001 150th Ave. in Hager City for an unwanted subject at 6:40 p.m. June 5. A male subject had legal right to be on the property but agreed to leave.

Accidents

• A trailer attached to a vehicle driven by Gary H. Karlstad, 64, Prescott, detached from his vehicle and crossed into oncoming traffic traffic where it was struck by a vehicle driven by Francis N. Ludwig, 64, St. Paul, at 4 p.m. June 2 on U.S. Highway 10 in the town of Oak Grove. The trailer then crossed back into the other lane of traffic and was struck by a vehicle driven by Keith A. Karlstad, 41, Prescott. No apparent injuries for Ludwig, Gary Karlstad or his passenger Jill R. Karlstad, 60, Prescott, were reported. Ludwig's passenger Joseph E. Brooks, 94, Hastings, Minn., and Keith Karlstad had suspected minor injuries.

• A vehicle driven by Dillon M. Snodie, 26, Ellsworth, went through a ditch and struck a fence damaging a fence and posts at W8050 County Road K in the town of Trimbelle at 10:25 p.m. June 4. The vehicle drove through a pasture and damaged more fence and posts as it went back into the ditch, crossed the road and went into the ditch on the other side of the road. Snodie left the crash scene where his bumper and license plate were left in the pasture and proceeded home. Snodie had possible injuries. He was cited for failure to keep vehicle under control, hit and run-property adjacent to highway, and failure to notify police of accident.