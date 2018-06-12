--

Taxpayers spent 6 figures on lawmaker travel since 2015

Newly released records say taxpayers spent six figures reimbursing Assembly lawmakers for trips out of state since 2015.

The records were released late last week and say taxpayers covered 60 trips for Republicans, who control the state Assembly with 63 members, and 24 trips for the 35 Democratic lawmakers in the past three years. Various lawmakers took trips that included attending President Donald Trump's first address to Congress, a tour of a Texas prison, and witnessing Congressman Paul Ryan being sworn in as House Speaker.

UW study: Heavier rains, manure make algae blooms worse this year

A study at the University of Wisconsin-Madison reveals that heavy rain and manure levels have been causing more algae blooms.

The study comes after multiple beaches were closed Wednesday when the Center for Limnology reported that a toxic algae bloom had begun to spread across Lake Mendota. The closures coincided with the launch of a new four-year effort by Dane County called Suck the Muck. This effort hopes to suck a century's worth of phosphorus from 33 miles of streams that feed into the county's lakes.

Former Fall Creek football coach pleads in sexual assault case

The former Fall Creek football coach has reached a plea deal in his sexual assault case.

Prosecutors say 36-year-old Joshua Tumm appeared in court Monday and pleaded no contest to fourth-degree sexual assault. He was originally charged with second-degree sexual assault but reached a one-year deferred prosecution agreement. Prosecutors say a criminal complaint was filed against Tumm in December by a 29-year-old woman who says he had nonconsensual sex with her while she had a blood alcohol content over three times the legal limit. Tumm is on unpaid suspension from the school district and was relieved of his coaching duties in April.

Foxconn official: Many jobs will be outside Racine County

A Foxconn Technology Group official is saying that many of the jobs created by the company's investment in Wisconsin will be outside Racine County.

The company is building its $10 billion electronics factory in Racine County, but an executive with the company said Monday that "a great deal" of the jobs created will be in other parts of the state. The official didn't say where the jobs would be located but did say that the majority of the 13,000 jobs will be in Racine County, as specified in the company's contract with the county and the Village of Mount Pleasant.

Oshkosh Corp. breaks ground on new headquarters

Construction is underway on Oshkosh Corporation's new global headquarters.

The organization broke ground on the new facility in Oshkosh Monday. The city of Oshkosh is providing $13 million in tax breaks and infrastructure for the project. The company builds specialty trucks and defense equipment. The project is expected to be finished by next fall.

Walker awards grant for broadband to Eau Claire County

Gov. Scott Walker has awarded a grant to expand broadband access in Eau Claire County.

The governor stopped in Eau Claire Monday to present the grant to Packerland Broadband, which will also receive grants for projects in Marinette and Forest counties. As part of the grant program, over $35 million was added to the state budget for investments in broadband.

Former tribal officer gets 15 years in child exploitation case

A former Menominee tribal police officer received 15 years behind bars for attempted sexual exploitation of a child.

Federal prosecutors say 40-year-old Basil O'Kimosh Jr. sent sexually explicit words and photos of himself to a 15-year-old who was actually an undercover detective. O'Kimosh was arrested after arranging to meet the purported teen. Investigators say O'Kimosh was a patrol officer for the Menominee Tribal Police Department at the time. He pleaded guilty in March to attempted sexual exploitation of a child. O'Kimosh was also placed on eight years of supervised release following his prison time.