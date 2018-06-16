Hudson Police: Wheelchair in a porta-potty; Dogs left in car

Mischief makers

At 3:35 p.m. Saturday, June 2 police were called to Summer Street for a report of three juveniles putting a wheelchair inside of a porta-potty. Officers did not locate the juveniles, but retrieved the wheelchair. The wheelchair and the porta-potty were not damaged. Writing on the wheelchair indicated it was from Econo-Foods in River Falls, which is out of businesses. The wheelchair was placed in the department's lost and found property.

Second Street assault

Officers responded to a report of an assault at 1:30 a.m. Sunday, June 3 on Second Street. The report stated two men had punched a woman before running off. Officers arrived on scene to multiple subjects standing in the middle of the intersection yelling. A woman said she was at a bar when two men began talking with her and her friends. She said there was an altercation at the bar, and then the two men followed her and her friend across the street where one of them punched her. Officers noted a small cut with blood on the woman's right ear. A man in the group was also punched by one of the two men. The woman's husband said he started running after the subjects, but lost sight of them in Lakefront Park. No one in the group knew who the two men were. The woman said she wanted to press charges. The subjects were not located in the area.

False alarm on bridge

A call of someone jumping over the railing and off the Interstate 94 bridge brought Hudson police and a Washington County deputy immediately to the scene at 1 p.m. Sunday, June 3. A woman informed officers she had simply been standing on the railing smoking a cigarette while walking back to Wisconsin from Minnesota as she couldn't get a ride. She seemed to be in good spirits and was apologetic for causing a scene.

Miscellaneous

• Police responded to a noise complaint at 1:11 p.m. June 2 on Namekagon Street for loud music. An officer asked the residents to turn the volume down and keep it down. The resident did so.

• Officers took a complaint of a gas drive off at 6:13 p.m. Wednesday, June 6. Officers called the individual registered under the vehicle and were informed he had sold the vehicle to another man. The individual said this was the fourth gas drive-off he'd been informed of.