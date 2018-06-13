Man arrested in connection to Cottage Grove, metro bank robberies

According to a FBI criminal complaint:

Gant is accused of robbing six banks between May 9 and June 7 in Blaine, Fridley, Cottage Grove, Oakdale and Bloomington, as well as attempting to rob a bank in Edina.

In each robbery the perpetrator entered the bank, demanded money both with a note and spoken words, took cash from the tellers and then asked for the note back. He wore similar clothing and kept a cellphone to his ear as though he was talking on it during each robbery.

The Cottage Grove TCF Bank, 7155 East Point Douglas Road, was robbed around 4 p.m. May 17. The robber gave tellers a note that read “Give me all your money,” and then told them, “Give me all your money or someone’s going to get hurt.”

The tellers gave the robber bait money — bills that are more easily traceable — and placed dye packets in the bag with them.

Gant allegedly fled the bank on foot, and witnesses reported seeing a cloud of red smoke, indicating the dye had exploded. Witnesses then saw him get into a vehicle and leave the scene.

Authorities found the robber was using the same vehicle for most of the robberies, and traced it to a woman living in Bloomington.

Through Facebook posts, investigators found that Gant lived with the woman and saw him wearing clothes that were identified to have been worn by the robber on days of robberies.

Authorities followed him to his apartment in Bloomington after a bank robbery in that city June 7. Authorities said Gant tried to flee from the third floor apartment by jumping from the balcony onto the one below. He was confronted by authorities and jumped from that balcony onto the ground, where he was arrested.

Gant’s criminal history includes a 2010 bank robbery in Texas for which he was on federal probation.

Cottage Grove police assisted the FBI in investigating.