Clinic employees were able to hold 70-year-old Joseph Buza and 39-year-old Jillian Buza until officers arrived. The incident happened right at closing time. Police haven't reported what the dispute was about. The two suspects are charged with false imprisonment, endangering safety, carrying a concealed weapon, attempted battery and disorderly conduct. Investigators say they found a gun and ammunition among their possessions.

--

Wis. woman charged with helping ISIS

A 45-year-old mother of two is accused of hacking social media accounts to help the terrorist group ISIS.

Waheba Issa Dais is being held in federal custody. She made a court appearance Wednesday and is scheduled to return to court Friday for a hearing to determine bail. An FBI affidavit says Dais helped plan attacks in the United States on behalf of ISIS and providing instructions on how to make explosives, biological weapons, and suicide vests. The native of Jerusalem lives in Cudahy and is a lawful, permanent American resident.

--

Eau Claire City Council president resigns

Eau Claire City Council President Kerry Kincaid is stepping down.

Kincaid announced her immediate resignation at Tuesday night's council meeting. Kincaid served as council president since 2009 and was on the council since 2004. Kincaid issued a statement saying, "I find it necessary to resign my position as City Council President as it has become impossible to govern in a manner befitting a city that works, and to which the public has become accustomed.” Kincaid won re-election in April 2017 and is stepping down in the middle of a three-year term.

--

Wis. man accused of producing child porn in the Philippines

Federal prosecutors accuse a 61-year-old Wisconsin man of producing child porn outside the United States.

A federal grand jury indicted Jeffrey H. Ernisse of Sheboygan on six different charges. Ernisse is accused of having sexual contact with a minor in the Philippines on two different occasions, once with the purpose of creating child pornography. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement is working with Sheboygan police on the case. Ernisse is already serving a five-year term at Redgranite Correctional Institution on another charge of possession of child porn.

--

Suspect not so happy after not getting his Happy Meal

Bloomer police report the arrest of a 50-year-old suspect who was determined to get a meal at McDonald's before heading to jail.

An officer tried to stop the car driven by Jack Rasmussen because there was an arrest warrant in his name. Rasmussen refused to stop until he drove to the fast food restaurant. When he was told to stand by his truck, Rasmussen struggled with the officer and a backup as he tried to enter the restaurant to get some food. He reportedly told the officer he wasn't going to let him put the handcuffs on until he ate. He didn’t get the hamburger. If convicted, Rasmussen could be facing almost seven years in prison.

--

U.S. Supreme Court discussion of Dassey case delayed

The U.S. Supreme Court isn't saying why it will delay a discussion of the Brendan Dassey case.

Dassey is challenging his life sentence in the 2005 murder of photographer Teresa Halbach in Manitowoc County. The high court's website says the discussion is being rescheduled, but no new date was revealed. Dassey's case was put in the spotlight by a Netflix docu-series three years ago called, "Making A Murderer." He was 16 when Halbach was killed and he and his uncle, Steven Avery, were found guilty of first-degree intentional homicide. Dassey's attorney argues his confession was coerced.

--

Wauwatosa man finds, returns 80-pound money bag

A 24-year-old Wauwatosa man says he returned a bag of money because that's the way he was brought up.

Justin Schiedemeyer was on his lunch break last Friday when an armored truck turned onto the street in front of him. One of its doors was open and a bag of 4,000 quarters fell into the street. Schiedemeyer stopped and retrieved the quarters as the Garda armored vehicle drove away. Some of the coins spilled through a tear in the sack. He carried the 80-pound bag of quarters back to work and called the police.

--

State, federal agencies investigating Sauk City nursing home

Allegations of abuse by a resident has both state and federal agencies investigating a Sauk City nursing home.

Galen J. Malisch was accused of sexually assaulting two other residents at Maplewood of Sauk Prairie last month. Malisch is charged with a half-dozen counts, including sexual assault and abuse. He's also charged with failing to update sex offender registry information. He had been convicted of sexual assault in 1990. He made a Sauk County Circuit Court appearance Wednesday by video conference and has a preliminary hearing set for next month.