Pursuit suspect charged in Deer Park burglary

Shortly after, the chase was on — and on its way to a wild conclusion, the epilogue of which would uncover a suspect in a St. Croix County burglary that resulted in four stolen vehicles.

A criminal complaint filed against Cassidy J. Muecke chronicles the pursuit through Hudson that later turned up evidence in the stolen truck allegedly connecting him to a Deer Park burglary.

Muecke remained in St. Croix County jail on $25,000 bail after a Thursday, June 7, preliminary hearing, where Court Commissioner Timothy Heckmann bound the case over for trial.

The Fredonia, Wis., man is charged with burglary, attempting to flee police, driving without owner’s consent, OWI-fourth offense, criminal property damage and five counts of felony bail jumping.

After the May 30 chase ended in a Highlander Drive yard — where St. Croix County sheriff’s deputies shot out the pickup truck’s tires as Muecke revved it back and forth in an alleged attempt to drive off — investigators found items reported stolen in burglary two days earlier.

According to the complaint:

Deputies responded May 28 to Krug Auto in Deer Park, where owner Jonathon Krug reported arriving to work and finding a large hole cut into the side of the business. He called 911 after noticing two computers missing in the office.

Investigation of the scene revealed a 3- by 3-foot hole cut into the shop’s corner. Four vehicles belonging to people who had brought them there for work were reported stolen, one of which was a Dodge Ram pickup.

Krug also discovered a set of mini-wrenches was missing, along with his bow and arrow.

Deputies found distinct shoe impressions near some of the missing equipment, along with three suspected blood spots on tile flooring.

An investigator working the Krug case spoke to Muecke after he found a pocket wrench in the truck he’d been driving during the pursuit. Krug confirmed the wrench matched one stolen from his shop in the burglary.

Muecke said he acquired the truck at a Rice Lake bar in exchange for drugs. He denied burglarizing the Deer Park auto shop but said “he would take the hit for the truck because he was driving it,” the complaint states.

Investigators, aware of the blood found at the burglary, pointed out that Muecke’s ankle was bandaged and asked him how he injured it. He said it got cut a day before the burglary occurred.

Muecke is set to be arraigned June 28.