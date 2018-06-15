Man convicted in St. Croix County of eighth OWI

Cormican was charged after a March 19, 2017, incident in the town of Hammond, where a St. Croix County sheriff’s deputy followed a vehicle after learning it was registered to Cormican, whose license was revoked over prior drunken-driving convictions.

The deputy apprehended Cormican after he was seen walking into a field on County Road E. A breath test revealed a preliminary blood-alcohol concentration of 0.12. Deputies found an open beer can in his vehicle’s cupholder and a 30-pack of Busch Light inside it.

Deputies said Cormican took off running while being questioned. He was later caught by officers and later apologized, saying he didn’t want to go back to prison.

Sentencing is set for Aug. 9.