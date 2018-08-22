Man involved in fatal St. Paul Park stabbing released

“We did not have the evidence to hold him on a second degree murder charge,” County Attorney Pete Orput said. “We’re epxloring other issues in the case. Evidence at this time suggests that it appears to have been a robbery gone bad.”

The stabbing occurred in the parking lot at 1020 3rd St., which is the site of the former Oltman Middle School.

The investigation is being conducted with the assistance of the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, Washington County Sheriff's Office, Cottage Grove Police Department and Woodbury Police Department.

Positive identification of the victim will be made by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office.

This story is developing.