    Man involved in fatal St. Paul Park stabbing released

    By William Loeffler Today at 1:26 p.m.
    A man who police say was involved in a fatal stabbing in St. Paul Park was released Aug. 17 from the Washington County Jail.

    Brian Dustin Ortiz Spaulding had been arrested following the Aug. 15 incident, which left one person dead. 

    “We did not have the evidence to hold him on a second degree murder charge,” County Attorney Pete Orput said. “We’re epxloring other issues in the case. Evidence at this time suggests that it appears to have been a robbery gone bad.”

    READ MORE: State Supreme Court sides with developer on improvement fees

    The stabbing occurred in the parking lot at 1020 3rd St., which is the site of the former Oltman Middle School.

    The investigation is being conducted with the assistance of the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, Washington County Sheriff's Office, Cottage Grove Police Department and Woodbury Police Department. 

    Positive identification of the victim will be made by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office.

    This story is developing.

    William Loeffler

    William Loeffler is a playwright and journalist from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He worked 15 years writing features for the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. He has also written travel stories based on his trips to all seven continents. He and his wife, Michelle, ran the Boston Marathon in 2009. 

    wloeffler@rivertowns.net
    (651) 319-4501
