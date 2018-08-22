Woodbury man sentenced in aggravated robbery case

READ MORE: State Supreme Court sides with developer on improvement fees | Air marshall detained in error at Minnesota airport

According to the criminal complaint:

The victim planned to meet Frazier on the evening of Sept. 25, 2017, to pay Frazier for recovering a Louis Vuitton backpack the victim had lost. When he met Frazier at an Oakdale apartment, Frazier immediately threatened him with a handgun and took his wallet. Frazier and a woman, who was also in the apartment, forced the victim to take off his clothes, took his iPhone and car keys and held him in a back room against his will.

The woman later found $760 in the victim's car and told Frazier about it. She also hit the victim twice in the head with the gun, causing him to bleed. Frazier and the woman used the gun to continue holding him against his will.

Early the next morning, the victim was able to escape the residence and run to a nearby McDonald's, where he hid until someone with a phone came by and he was able to call the police.

The apartment was unoccupied when police carried out a search warrant. The victim's car, valued at $24,000, was missing. Police discovered the clothes the victim said he'd been forced to take off, as well as drug paraphernalia and several firearms.