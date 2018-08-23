Burnsville man charged with sexually assaulting a minor

READ MORE: Woodbury man sentenced in aggravated robbery case

According to the criminal complaint:

The victim said Yanez purposefully exposed his penis to her on at least two separate occasions. Yanez then proceeded to rub the victim's shoulders in both instances.

On another occasion, Yanez approached the victim and touched her thighs and buttocks.

After being confronted through a social media messenger, Yanez said, in part: "It shames me heavily and makes me so embarrassed to say that my predatory behavior towards (victim) is because I was attracted to her ... I did expose myself intentionally ... I looked at her (victim) and I sinned in that way, in no way am I blaming her, I take full responsibility for the fact that I looked at her body with lust and I am deeply ashamed that these thoughts would ever exist."