Trespassing

• Police investigated a man who had allegedly gotten out of his vehicle to scout for deer on private land at 6:33 p.m. Oct. 8 at 945th Street and Highway 35 in Hager City. Officers passed information to wardens.

• A complainant reported to dispatch that a man was hunting his property without permission at 9:20 a.m. Oct. 10 at N4775 450th St. near Ellsworth. Police found the man, who admitted to hunting there and said he did not know who owned it, according to a blotter report. He was warned for trespassing.

• Police arrested Richard Anderson for trespassing after he forced his way into a camper at 12:28 a.m. on Oct. 14 at W7485 855th Ave. in River Falls.

Domestic arrests

• A Pierce County officer arrested Jessica Mansfield, 40, Hager City, for domestic disorderly conduct at 1:16 a.m. Oct. 8 at W9796 290th Ave. in Hager City.

• Police arrested Tammie Zahorik, 54, Spring Valley, for domestic disorderly conduct at 9:04 p.m. Oct. 9 at N7988 County Road BB in Spring Valley. The officer spoke to both the husband and wife, before arresting the wife, according to a blotter report.

Drug crimes

• An officer responded to a mother's juvenile complaint on her daughter at 7:12 p.m. Oct. 8 at a rural Ellsworth address. The officer spoke to the daughter and removed drugs and paraphernalia from the room, according to a blotter report.

• Police stopped a vehicle after receiving a report of a disorderly subject leaving a residence at 6:33 p.m. Oct. 10 at W5641 Highway 72 in Ellsworth. Officers arrested the man for domestic-related disorderly conduct, possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Burglary

• A burglary was reported to police at 11:24 a.m. Oct. 9 at N7789 County Road BB in Spring Valley.

• An officer responded to a possible burglary, and found the property had a broken window and items taken from inside at 1:10 p.m. Oct. 13 at W13066 640th Ave. in Prescott.

Fraud

• An officer responded to a report of a theft using a debit card at 8:02 p.m. Oct. 10 at W6326 Main St. in Bay City.

• A man complained that his computer was hacked and both an email and a Paypal account were opened in his name at 8:47 a.m. Oct. 8 at W6178 County Road EE in Bay City. No money was taken from him and he shut down the accounts, according to a blotter report.

Traffic Stops

• Steven Hudson, 47, Ellsworth, was cited for operating without a valid license and not having insurance at 5:41 p.m. Oct. 10 at 280th Avenue and Highway 63 in Hager City.

• Police cited Allison Cardell, 30, Red Wing, for operating without a valid license and warned her for open intoxicant at 9:29 p.m. Oct. 11 at N673 825th St. in Hager City.

• Angela Hudson, 34, Ellsworth, was cited for operating without a valid license at 10:07 p.m. on Oct. 11 at Highway 63 and 810th St. S in Hager City.

• Police stopped and arrested Zachary Hoover, 21, Ellsworth, for contempt of court at 6:25 p.m. Oct. 12 at 830th Street and Highway 35 in Hager City.

Miscellaneous

• A complainant reported to police that a juvenile might do damage to his property, due to a vehicle parked near his residence, at 8:22 p.m. Oct. 9 at N5443 12120th St. in Prescott. An officer checked the area, but the vehicle was gone and extra patrols were requested, according to a blotter report.

• An officer responded to a man who died unexpectedly, and collected information at the scene at 6:46 p.m. Oct. 12 at W4401 Highway 29 in Spring Valley.

• Police arrested Jacob Hanson, 23, Hager City, for disorderly conduct and use of a weapon modifier after he allegedly pulled a gun on a worker at 2:22 a.m. Oct. 13 at N1620 County Road VV in Hager City.

Accidents

A vehicle driven by Tyler Huston, 24, Hudson, struck a guardrail at 1 a.m. Sept. 29 on Highway 29 near the Village of Spring Valley. Huston's vehicle landed in a culvert on top of large rocks, and he walked to a nearby gas station without reporting the accident, according to a crash report. Huston was arrested for operating while under the influence.