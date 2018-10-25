Deer Park resident Nicholas Sempf-Nyren, 17, is charged with two felonies —the most serious of which is second-degree reckless endangerment —and three misdemeanors. The 33-year-old victim from Clear Lake says she was leaving her deer stand when she was hit. Originally, Sempf-Nyren told investigators he hadn't been outside shooting, but he later admitted he was with two friends when he pointed the rifle, then heard a scream. He says they all took off running.