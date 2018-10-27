Domestic incidents

• John T. Brown, 60, Spring Valley, was arrested for misdemeanor domestic battery at 2:30 a.m. Oct. 18 at W4485 750th Ave. in Spring Valley. An officer responded to an active domestic situation, where they interviewed the two people there, and arrested Brown afterwards.

• Police responded to a domestic dispute at 1:26 p.m. Oct. 21 at W218 W Akers St. in Spring Valley. The people had separated when deputies arrived, and the officers gathered statements.

Arrests

• A Pierce County officer walked Elijah Hubbert-Harrison, 24, South Minneapolis, to jail after he turned himself in on a warrant at 8:18 p.m. Oct. 15 at 555 W. Overlook Drive in Ellsworth.

• A Pierce County officer arrested Joshua Taylor Big Eagle, 45, Red Wing, Minn., on a Dunn County warrant at 2:26 p.m. Oct. 16 at 432 W. Main St. in Ellsworth.

• Benjamin Peterson, 41, Hager City, was arrested for violating a restraining order at 9:18 p.m. Oct. 18 at W9393 460th Ave. in Hager City. An officer arrested Peterson after they responded to a welfare check of a woman and her child.

Miscellaneous

• A woman reported to police a man was harassing her in messages at 3:10 p.m. Oct. 20 at W11934 769th Ave. in River Falls.

• An anonymous caller told a Pierce County officer about concerns they had over a work supervisor aggressively placing their hands on employees during meetings at an establishment at W8020 150th Ave. in Hager City. The caller said that it had been reported to the labor union, and that the employees did not want law enforcement to get involved, according to a report made at 8:59 a.m. Oct. 18.

Traffic stops

• Cameron Gardiner, 24, Ellsworth, was cited for speeding in a 55 mile per hour zone and warned for expired registration at 12:24 a.m. Oct. 16 at 1170th Street and Highway 10 in Prescott.

• Nain Pena Romeo, 32, Minneapolis, was stopped for speeding and cited for operating without a valid license at 5:51 p.m. Oct. 17 at Country Road E and Highway 35 in Prescott.

• A Pierce County officer stopped and warned Dawn Coyle, 49, Spring Valley, for speeding and cited her for operating a motor vehicle without insurance at 2:43 p.m. Oct. 17 at highways 29 and 63 North near Spring Valley.

Accidents

• A vehicle drove into a parked car owned by Crystal Mooney, Elmwood, before driving away at 8 a.m. Oct. 11 at the Spring Valley School District parking lot. The driver who hit the other car was not identified in a crash report.

• A vehicle driven by James Lindo, Ellsworth, 23, veered into the ditch and hit two road signs at 5 a.m. Sept. 30 on U.S. Highway 63 near the Town of Martell. Lindo continued to drive south and police later cited him for hit and run and failure to keep his vehicle under control, according to a crash report.