Pierce County Circuit Court briefs

Scott R. Holmes, 38, River Falls, pleaded innocent and posted a $250 signature bond on an operate without valid license (second within three years) charge Oct. 8. The charge stemmed from a Sept. 13 incident in River Falls.

Bert L. Kirchoff Jr., 41, Ellsworth, pleaded innocent and posted a $5,000 signature bond on criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct charges Oct. 8. The charges resulted from a July 1 incident in Ellsworth.

Eric L. Kurrelmeyer, 31, Maiden Rock, pleaded innocent and posted a $500 signature bond on an operate commercial motor vehicle without license - Wisconsin resident charge Oct. 8. The charge stemmed from an Aug. 16 incident in the town of Union.

Molly A. Stahnke, 25, North St. Paul, Minn., pleaded innocent and posted a $1,000 signature bond on possession of THC and possess drug paraphernalia charges Oct. 8. The charges resulted from an Aug. 10 incident in the town of Oak Grove.

Closed cases

Jason A. Bignell, 40, Arkansaw, was convicted of possession of THC and fined $443 Oct. 8. A possess drug paraphernalia charge was dismissed. The charges stemmed from an April 5 incident in the town of Ellsworth.

Forrest M. Davidson, 20, River Falls, was sentenced to three years of probation and one year of jail (with 142 days credit for time served), ordered to get his high school diploma and to pay $300 in restitution Oct. 8 at a sentencing hearing. He was convicted of battery or threat to judge, prosecutor or law enforcement officer and resisting or obstructing an officer May 8. The charges resulted from a Sept. 24, 2017 incident in River Falls.

A resisting or obstructing an officer charge against Shaun M. Ergeson, 40, Faribault, Minn., was dismissed Oct. 8. The charge stemmed from an Oct. 16, 2011 incident in Prescott.

Duane J.W. Hoyer, 34, Ellsworth, was convicted of OWI-third, sentenced to 95 days in jail, fined $2,502, ordered to undergo an alcohol assessment and install an ignition interlock device Oct. 12. His driver's license was revoked for 27 months. Operating with PAC, resisting or obstructing an officer and operating while revoked (alcohol related) charges were dismissed. The charges resulted from a Dec. 24, 2017 incident in the town of Trimbelle.

Trent A. Lovette, 19, Elgin, Ill., was convicted of resisting/failing to stop, sentenced to one year of probation, fined $443 and ordered to pay $1,960 in restitution Oct. 8. He also pleaded guilty to and entered a deferred prosecution agreement on a felony possession of methamphetamine charge. A felony bail jumping charge was dismissed. The charges stemmed from incidents Oct. 26, 2016 and April 24, 2017 in Ellsworth.

Felony possession of methamphetamine, felony bail jumping (two) and misdemeanor bail jumping charges against September A. Lukic, 44, Maiden Rock, were dismissed Oct. 12. The charges resulted from an Aug. 3 incident in River Falls.

Shyan N. McLaughlin, 23, Lester Prairie, Minn., was convicted of felony possession of methamphetamine, sentenced to two years of probation and fined $518 Oct. 9. Possession of electric weapon and possess drug paraphernalia charges were dismissed. The charges stemmed from an April 12 incident in the town of Trenton.

A felony bail jumping charge against Jeffrey J. Saas, 31, New Richmond, was dismissed Oct. 9. The charge resulted from an April 14 incident in Ellsworth.

Amanda L. Spindler, 24, Durand, was sentenced to one year in jail (with 139 days credit for time served) and ordered to pay $518 civil judgment at a probation revocation sentencing hearing Oct. 8, stemming from an Aug. 21, 2017 felony possession of methamphetamine conviction. The charge stemmed from a Feb. 7, 2017 incident in the town of Trenton.

Deferred prosecution

Riley J. Knops, 23, Downing, pleaded guilty to and entered a deferred prosecution agreement on a disorderly conduct charge Oct. 8. The charge resulted from a March 18 incident in River Falls.