Edwards originally was convicted in Minnesota of distributing child pornography in 2001 and possessing child pornography in 2002. As a result of these state convictions, Edwards was required to register as a sex offender, but failed to do so. In August 2016, Edwards failed to update his sex offender registration in Minnesota, and he is currently serving a 31-month sentence in Benton County, Minnesota for that conduct.

From August 2016 through November 2017, Edwards worked in Wisconsin, and in November 2017, Edwards moved to Hudson, Wisconsin. Edwards did not report his Wisconsin employment or residence as required, which led to the federal charge resulting in yesterday's sentencing. Edwards has four prior Minnesota state convictions for failure to register as a sex offender.

The charge against Edwards was the result of an investigation conducted by the U.S. Marshals Service. The prosecution of the case has been handled by Assistant U.S. Attorney Julie Pfluger.