Jason J. Kulla, 46, was charged with two felonies — bail jumping and fleeing an officer — after being arrested Thursday, Oct. 25. He made his initial court appearance Monday, where Pierce County Court Commissioner Jorv Gavic set Kulla's cash bail at $100,000.

The charges follow a May 15 incident in Prescott, where he allegedly raped the 19-year-old woman at knifepoint before stabbing her at his home. He was arrested after a standoff at his home during the May incident, after which he was charged with first-degree sexual assault, aggravated battery with a dangerous weapon and strangulation and suffocation.

According to a criminal complaint from the most recent charges:

A Prescott police officer on patrol Oct. 19 spotted a car driving suspiciously into Kulla's driveway. The officer took a closer look and saw two people inside the vehicle, which drove off after the officer passed it.

The officer turned around and eventually found the car stopped at a stoplight, where he identified Kulla as the driver and the passenger as his victim from the May assault. Bond conditions from Kulla's assault case prohibited him from contacting the victim.

The light turned green and Kulla "rapidly accelerated" the car westbound onto Highway 10, where the officer turned on his squad's emergency lights in hopes of stopping it, the complaint states.

The pursuit entered Minnesota's Washington County. Kulla turned north on Norell Road, where speeds reached 70 mph on the gravel surface, prompting the officer to back away for safety reasons.

The officer continued to follow the speeding car, which appeared to be headed toward Cottage Grove, at which point the pursuit was terminated due to the denser population there.

Prescott police later that night found Kulla's car parked down the street from his Ash Street home. Officers went to Kulla's door but no one answered.

A witness said officers returned to Kulla's home late on Oct. 25, where he was arrested.

Attempts to find the woman at homes in Cottage Grove and Hudson were unsuccessful, the complaint states.

A preliminary hearing in the case was set for Nov. 5. His sexual assault case is set for a three-day jury trial beginning March 20, 2019.