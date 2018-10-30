Trempealeau County Circuit Court Judge Rian Radtke was assigned to the case, which is being prosecuted by St. Croix County District Attorney Michael Nieskes. During Monday's hearing Nieskes said he is serving as special prosecutor on a limited basis and that someone else will be appointed to the case, according to court records.

Radtke set the case for a three-day jury trial to begin on May 15, 2019. Wojcik remains free on a $200,000 signature bond.

The case is set for a Nov. 16 pretrial conference.