Members of the New Richmond High School Homecoming Court are (from the left) Madisyn Storie, Sam Altena, Madeline McCann, Dayton Dodge, Queen Loni Bauer, King Croix Hare, Lexi Brown and Sid Peck. (Photo by Deena Zauft)

This past week, New Richmond High School held its Homecoming festivities that were highlighted by the school's varsity show last Thursday and a win in the football game Friday night against Somerset.