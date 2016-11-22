“I hope if I’m remembered for anything, it will be as a champion for children,” Baier said. “That they were safe and educated safely in school.”

Baier will retire Dec. 20 after four years as superintendent. When she applied for the job in 2012, she wasn’t convinced she’d get it. When she started, the position was 60 percent superintendent, 40 percent elementary principal.

When she saw the ad for superintendent, she had just retired as a district administrator in Owatonna, Minn. She and husband, Tom, had just moved back to their roots in Elmwood. Baier was retired for all of two days before she realized she was bored.

“It was two days, and I couldn’t take it,” Baier said. “I missed the kids, the teachers, the smells. I guess I wasn’t ready. Ready to move home and move on, but not ready to retire.”

Baier was hired, and quickly put her skills to work, honed over four decades as a teacher, principal, grant specialist, English Language Learner and literacy development specialist (her passion) and administrator.

She is blunt when she says that leading the district through a referendum was not something she wanted to do, nor was she aware it was on the horizon when she took the job. But when it became apparent the district was in need of extra funding in light of inadequate state dollars, failing infrastructure and deficit spending despite conservative fiscal practices, she knew deep down she would do everything in her power to help the district she had grown to love.

“I’m proud of Plum City, that they want to continue quality education,” Baier said. “Small schools know their kids, their strengths. In 2017 we will celebrate 150 years as a district. I’m thankful I had this opportunity. I’d do it again in a second -- with the setbacks and successes.”

Her last year she was strictly superintendent. The elementary principal role went to high/middle school principal Paul Churchill, and when he retired last school year, was taken on by now 4K-12 principal Michael Kennedy.

“I had to focus on the referendum so I scaled back on the elementary (principal),” Baier said. “A superintendent in a small school does the same amount of work as in a large district. There are Department of Public Instruction regulations, paperwork. The amount is the same. We did the best we could with the hours we had.”

A hallway in the high school is decorated with envelopes containing inspirational messages. One day, she chose one and was moved by what she read. It was a saying she has always held close to her heart, which reassured her that she was on the right path.

“There has always been a mountain to climb, but then I’d go on to the next mountain,” Baier said. “It will be interesting to see how I can live in the valley in my retirement.”

Kennedy, though happy for Baier, is sorry to see her go.

“I am blessed to have such a wonderful mentor to begin my service at Plum City,” Kennedy said. “Mary has been a great leader to steer us through the referendum process, as well as all the other challenges that come with running a school district. I have learned a great deal from Mary in a short period of time and I'm truly thankful for her guidance.”

Leaving was a tough decision for Baier. She was worried about the school board finding a replacement for her beloved district. When she heard that Elk Mound Superintendent Ron Walsh applied for the job and was hired, she was beyond thrilled.

“I’m pretty sure it was a gift from Heaven,” Baier said. “He has been my peer and friend for the last four years. I respect him deeply.”

Walsh has served as Elk Mound superintendent for 13 years. In 2014, the American Association of School Administrators selected Walsh as the Wisconsin Superintendent of the Year.

“He is the perfect person to move the district forward post referendum,” Baier said. “Not a beat will be missed.”

She had fully expected to finish out the year at least, but when Walsh came forward, she immediately felt comfortable with her decision to retire, which she announced in September.

Baier said her strengths as a superintendent are curriculum planning, professional development, strategic planning, helping students and getting things done -- not coordinating plumbers, electricians and builders.

“That’s just not my forte,” Baier laughed.

As for retiring -- for the second time -- her son made her promise not to take on anything new for at least six months.

“He told me ‘I want you to be bored,’” she said. “So I guess I’ll practice being bored.”

She won’t sit around for long, however. She plans to spend quality time with her grandkids, going to more of their events. Her husband Tom has been retired for two years, so travelling with him to see their children (in Oregon, Minnesota and Green Bay) is on the agenda.

Baier is a quilter, so she’s looking forward to slowing down when she sews, instead of “going full speed ahead” in a rush to get projects done.

As an Oblate (a person committed to the Benedictine way of life who lives outside a monastery), she plans to focus on her spirituality and working with the St. Benedict Monastery in St. Joseph, Minn. She incorporates their values into her daily life, and is an advocate for those living in poverty, women’s issues and stewardship.

However, the smiles of the elementary kids will never be far from her heart. On Nov. 8, she went into a classroom and quietly observed, immersing herself in their laughter.

“I can be as silly as anyone can be with kids,” Baier said. “The children here are amazing, such good kids. They’re respectful, kind, very few discipline issues.

“I marvel at the support network of the community here, the integration and connectedness.”