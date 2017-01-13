Volunteer opportunities: Want to be a 4-H leader?

Volunteers are the backbone of the 4-H Youth Development delivery model, and serve as mentors and role models for youth.

Training helps volunteers understand the program and their role and provides an opportunity for volunteers to ask questions about the St. Croix County 4-H program.

All volunteers who work with 4-H youth must attend a volunteer orientation workshop and go through the Wisconsin Youth Protection process.

The Wisconsin 4-H program is making some changes to the Volunteer Orientation program.

The following dates have been set for St. Croix County 4-H adults who wish to become volunteers in the Wisconsin 4-H program: May 2, June 27, (All at 7 p.m.) Oct. 28 — 8 a.m.

These orientations will be held at the UW-Extension Office/Ag Center in Baldwin and pre-registration is required.

You can register by calling the UW-Extension office at 715-531-1938 or by emailing Heather at heather.vierling@ces.uwex.edu.

Please provide your name, club, contact information and the date of the orientation program you wish to attend.

Each orientation will last about 90 minutes.

In addition, volunteers are required to fill out 4HOnline enrollment information, acknowledge volunteer expectations, and complete a mandated reporter training online module.

Background checks are conducted on new volunteers and repeat every four years for continuing volunteers.

Any adults working with 4-H youth other than their own children must comply with these requirements.