St. Croix County 4-H opportunities

• 4-H summer assistant: St. Croix County UW-Extension will be hiring a 4-H summer assistant position. The position description, details the responsibilities for the position is posted on the UW-Extension website. Go to stcroix.uwex.edu/4-h-youth-development/forms-applications/ and scroll down the page until you see 4-H Summer Assistant 2017. The position is available to college students who may have an interest in exploring a career in UW-Extension. Application deadline is March 17.

• Camp counselors needed: Do you enjoy working with younger members in 4-H? Have you had experience planning activities for younger members? Have you worked with other members your age to organize group activities? If you answered yes to any of these questions, think about applying to be a summer camp counselor. Send a completed application to the UWEX office by Feb. 24. We'll let you know what time you need to be there for interviews. Selected camp counselors need to be able to attend the overnight camp counselor training and planning. Applications are available on the St. Croix County 4-H website: stcroix.uwex.edu/4-h-youth-development/forms-applications/. Scroll down until you see Camp Counselors under Miscellaneous Forms. You will find the camp dates on the application form.

• STEM library programs: Library STEM programs are being offered during the month of February and early March. See below for details. These workshops are open to all youth (4-H and non in grades 4-8).

Woodville Library — 3:15 p.m., Feb. 6 (Amusement Park Engineering)

Baldwin Library — 3:45 p.m., Feb. 13 (Silly Science)

Hudson Library — 6:30 p.m., Feb. 14 (Silly Science)

Hammond Library — 6:30 p.m., Feb. 16 (Silly Science)

Roberts Library — 4:30 p.m., March 2 (Silly Science)

Glenwood City Library — 4 p.m., March 6 (Amusement Park Engineering)

Deer Park Library — 5 p.m., March 16 (Amusement Park Engineering)

Amusement Park Engineering provides students with the opportunity to engineer a few new amusement park rides. Youth will learn to apply their engineering skills while taming the power of potential and kinetic energy. Youth will work in teams to successfully build ski jumps and rollercoasters.

Silly Science will provide the outlet for youth to perform a variety of short experiments: carbonation, color mixing, polymer science, air pressure, and more.