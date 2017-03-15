"I'm not a fan of cold, but snow, it's good," she said.

Rodolfi has had fun making snow angels and rolling in the snow with her young host siblings, Wesley and Cece Steiner.

Rodolfi, now living with with Ashley and Matt Steiner, said she really enjoys having younger host siblings.

"I have a sister and she's three years younger than me, but I don't remember when she was so little, because I was little too, so it's more like getting to experience something different," Rodolfi said. "I like children, so I like them a lot. And they don't steal my clothes."

With the Steiners and their family, Rodolfi attended last fall's River Falls Bacon Bash, visited a cabin, went ice skating, and had Christmas and Thanksgiving with the family.

Rodolfi said the Thanksgiving holiday included another first for her — turkey on the menu, which she said she'd never eaten before.

"It's good," she said. She said the most fun for her was seeing how the turkey was prepared and stuffed. "Because it's really an American thing," she said.

Another fun typically-American experience for Rodolfi was taking family photos.

"That may sound normal," she said, "but I never took family pictures in my life."

That's not to say that Rodolfi doesn't have pictures of her family at home in Guastalla. They just never went to a photographer to have their photos taken professionally.

Rodolfi also tried running cross country for the high school team.

She said though people may enjoy running in Italy, cross-country is not a sport there.

"I'm not a great fan of individual sports, so I never went running myself," she said. "So I tried and I like it. Incredibly, I like it."

One other typically "American" experience Rodolfi has had this year is riding the school bus.

"I like the bus. It's yellow and American and it's like straight out of a movie," Rodolfi said. "I like the idea of a free system to bring students to school, but the same way, I'm really used to like in the town where I live we have a lot of public transportation...If you are a student you don't necessarily have to ask your parents for a ride."

Instead, kids can use public transportation to get around

Some other differences Rodolfi has noticed include:

• "Everyone has a dog or puppy or a cat," Rodolfi said. "I always wanted some sort of a puppy and here everyone has (one). She says she enjoys playing with the Steiners' pet dog.

• Families in the U.S. are often larger, she said, with more children.

• Rodolfi said the way River Falls residents know their neighbors is very interesting to her. She said "It's really like a movie," she said, when neighbors greet each other in the morning or exchange a friendly "hello" when they get a chance.

• Sports are very different here than in Italy. Back home, Rodolfi said, sports aren't played by season, instead they're played year-round. She also said, softball isn't played. Instead baseball is offered for both boys and girls. At home, Rodolfi has played lots of sports, including karate, figure skating (roller skating), and skiing.

• Technology — Rodolfi said back home in Italy all her notes are taken on paper. Students here have school-issued Chromebooks to use and smartboards in each room.

"I would really like to see people appreciate what they have," she said, "because they don't realize how people around the world are hoping or dreaming about being here or doing all the stuff that they consider normal."

Rodolfo is looking forward to enjoying more typical American things, such as prom, prom shopping, and a high school graduation ceremony.

Rodolfi said she's learned a lot from her trip abroad — and not just from school. For one thing, she said she's become more independent.

Rodolfi was able to transfer her credits from back home and will receive her high school diploma from RFHS this June.

When she returns to Italy, Rodolfi will still have another year of high school to complete, because back home high school lasts for five years. When she finishes, Rodolfi will get a diploma from her Italian high school as well.

"So I'm going to be one out of 100 or 200 people that has two diplomas," she said.

After high school, Rodolfi said, she hopes to study psychology. She's also interested in criminology.

"But I still have a lot of time in front of me," she said. She's got more than a year of high school left. "So everything can change," she said.