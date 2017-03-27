Space St. Croix founder takes on NASA ambassador role

Mick said he's been getting requests from other cities including River Falls and Woodbury for programs like the ones he hosts with the Hudson School District as part of his nonprofit Space St. Croix.

"I was getting a lot of asks from people that really liked the program that wanted it out in their area," he said.

Mick said he did not want to distort the Hudson-based program by spreading the funding to other regions, but still wanted to provide the education to those areas.

"I wanted to keep it all to whatever people are giving are going back into Hudson," he said. "That was a bit of a bummer when people were first asking."

To serve the surrounding areas, Mick became a NASA Solar System Ambassador, part of a nationwide educational program that connects volunteers with the public to learn about NASA's current missions and discoveries.

"The Solar System Ambassador thing seemed a really good fit for allowing really good programs to be produced for people in the region, so I can still do both," Mick said.

The program has about 750 ambassadors nationally, with nine in Wisconsin. Mick is the only ambassador in western Wisconsin.

"They like targeting areas that don't normally have access to that," Mick said. "When I was looking through the program there wasn't an ambassador in this region of the state, so I thought that'd be a good way to go."

Topics for the ambassador program are often similar to what he teaches through Space St. Croix, and Mick works to keep the presentations interactive and interesting for children of all ages. Some current topics include the TESS probe that will explore exoplanets, the Space Launch System rocket and the new James Webb Space Telescope, which is set to be more advanced than the Hubble Telescope.

"Like I do for Hudson, I try to make up modules about the things that are going on right now or coming around the bend," Mick said.

The ambassador program is just another piece of Mick's efforts to develop an aerospace environment for students in the area. He said he wants to create the same opportunities for local kids here as the kids who live near NASA facilities.

"That was kind of what I wanted to create in a nonorganic way," Mick said. "OK, there isn't aerospace here, but if you bring in people who are interested in that and have a program to focus on that, the same thing will probably happen."

Mick said creating those opportunities for exposure to the field takes a bit more creativity in an area like Hudson, but is a great way to get kids involved in STEM fields from an early age.

"It's a resource to get kids excited where they normally wouldn't have thought about it before," he said.