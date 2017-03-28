Prescott principal announces retirement intentions

High School Principal Dave Vortherms recently submitted an intent to retire to the Prescott School Board. After informing his staff and students' parents, he is ready to make it public.

"Prescott has been a lifetime career for me," said Vortherms. "The students, staff and community are incredibly driven to put their best foot forward. That pride shines in so many areas and is something I will definitely carry into retirement."

Vortherms started his career in Prescott in 1985 as a business education teacher. Many Prescott alumni recognize him as the assistant principal and athletic director as he filled those roles for more than 10 years.

In 2013, Vortherms accepted the position of high school principal. In that role, he helped facilitate the reality of a new high school building, including input on design elements and assisting in a smooth transition between locations.

"Dave's history with the district and his passion for building relationships with students and our community was valuable in our planning and transition," said Prescott Superintendent Rick Spicuzza. "His retirement is certainly well-deserved. Along with the demands of his daytime position, he spent countless personal hours cheering on teams and supporting student activities in the evenings and weekends."

Dave and his wife, Kari, currently live in Hastings, Minn. They have two daughters, Katie who runs Rain Academy of Dance in Hastings and Megan, who is attending Dakota County Technical College. Their retirement plans are to spend time with family.

The School Board will be discussing options for the principal position in the weeks ahead. In the meantime, Vortherms acknowledges, "We are not at the finish line. Spring always brings a lot of activity with sports, prom, graduation. I am fully committed to closing out this school year strong." "We are so grateful for Dave's dedication and wish him all the best in retirement," added Spicuzza.