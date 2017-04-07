"As I proceed through my college application journey, I'm discovering more and more that it is really difficult to forge your own way through the college application process," Lindahl said. "As a homeschooled student, the resources that I have available to me to apply for college are my sister that is in college and my parents. And they each only had the experience of applying to college once.

"That makes it really difficult....It is kind of overwhelming all the things I have to do because I'm 17 and I'm trying to apply for colleges, which is something I've never done before and is something that is going to affect probably the rest of my life."

Although the process has been harder than he had anticipated, Lindahl did receive some good news when he was recently named a finalist for the National Merit Scholarship program.

"If I got the National Merit Scholarship, that would help so much...because money will be an issue wherever I go. Any scholarship money that I can get from anywhere is going to be even more valuable than I could have imagined before," Lindahl said. "I'm hoping that getting that scholarship will open doors other doors so that I can afford to go to school where I want to go to school."

Lindahl is currently enrolled in classes at WITC-New Richmond in the school's IT/Web & Software program. He also has his own educational YouTube channel — Geek Launch — that has new content weekly, as well as a website that hosts his blog and information about Lindahl's web development services. Lindahl is experimenting with a new project where he is trying to make a poker game. The game he is working on currently is only single player, but Lindahl will eventually try to make it into a multiplayer game.

"Being a finalist is really amazing. It is kind of surreal because I never really expected that little old me would ever be recognized on a national level," Lindahl said. "It's surprising and surreal and very exciting. My mom was pretty excited and my dad was not really speechless, but more so silently impressed and very happy."

Right now, Lindahl is looking at going to either the University of Minnesota - Twin Cities or Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in New York for software engineering or computer science with a focus on information security. Lindahl has been accepted to both schools, but affordability will be the key factor in his decision making process.

"My most likely option is the University of Minnesota because that is the cleanest option. Other colleges have complex applications...and filling out the financial aid forms for every college I've applied for has been tough since they all require something different," Lindahl said. "My prefered college would be RPI, but it would just be a matter of money and whether or not I can afford it. I'd like to go to RPI because it is smaller and I definitely work better in a smaller atmosphere where I can work with fewer peers and have a more personal relationship with a professor."