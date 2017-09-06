Chamber members get sneak peek

Throughout the tour it became evident that the building will serve more than the elementary school children. In addition to the functional education spaces, the gym will be multi-use and expand the space available for district volleyball and basketball teams, meeting space can serve as community gathering and community ed space after hours, and the playground was created with the intention that it would also be a neighborhood park.

"It's impressive to see the many years of study, research, and planning becoming a reality. The community is going to be very impressed with this project," said Paul Bauer, Ellsworth Area Chamber of Commerce Board President. "On time and under budget, this is going to be a school our community can be proud of for many years to come."