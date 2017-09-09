Cardinals welcome new teachers and staff

The first day of school for pre-Kindergarten through ninth grade students is Tuesday, Sept. 7. The first regular school day is Wednesday, Sept. 6 for all students. Elementary picture day set for Friday, Sept. 8; middle and high schoolers should be picture ready for their turn on Sept. 19.

Sarah Blegen

Position/building: Second grade teacher at Spring Valley Elementary

Hometown: Menomonie

Education: UW-Stout with a Bachelor's Degree in Early Childhood, minor in Human Development and Family Studies.

Prior experience: I have worked in a variety of early childhood experiences, along with having the opportunity to do my student teaching and substitute teaching in Spring Valley. For the past five years I had the privilege to teach in the Prairie Farm School District.

Family: I have a husband, Kale, who graduated from Spring Valley. I also have two children, Kinsley (3) and Beau (1).

Hobbies: Outside of school, my family and I love to be outdoors 4-wheeling, hunting, fishing or gardening.

Why do you teach? I believe a love of learning starts young. I have a passion for teaching because I enjoy learning about my students and helping them create a foundation of learning that will stay with them a lifetime.

Kayla Christopherson

Position/building: Science teacher at Spring Valley Middle/High School

Hometown: Ellsworth

Education: University of Wisconsin-River Falls, Secondary Education: Broad Field Science with an emphasis in Biology and a coaching minor.

Prior experience: Lifeguard at the Klaas-Jonas Community Pool in Ellsworth; event staff and building supervisor at Hunt Arena and Knowles Building on UW-River Falls Campus.

Family: Small family: mom, step-dad and one brother who is five years younger than me and attending UW-Stout.

Hobbies: Huge sports fan! Go Pack Go! Have a passion for playing and coaching softball and volleyball. Enjoy time with family up at the cabin and going out on the boat to go swimming, tubing, wakeboarding and water skiing. Definitely an animal lover and hope to have a dog some day.

Why do you teach? I teach to make a difference in the student's lives. I want to be a positive role model for my students and show them how to be active members in their community. I want students to realize that this is the time where they can live their lives to the fullest and this is the most opportune time for them enjoy life, learn and create memories.

Matt Krych

Position/building: Spanish Teacher at SV Middle/High School

Hometown: Champlin, Minn.

Education: UW-River Falls, Broad Field Social Studies

Prior experience: Previously employed as a campus tour guide, peer advisor in Study Abroad Office

Family: Two siblings, both older and live in Minnesota. Both getting married this fall.

Hobbies: Hobbies include aviation, autos, Spanish, and French Horn

Why do you teach? I teach to make a difference and change lives everyday.

Meghan Ottman

Position/building:​ Wrap around instructor

Hometown:​ Menomonie

Education:​ ​CVTC​ ​Early​ ​Childhood​ ​Education

Prior​ experience:​ 10 years of early childhood education

Family:​ married with two beautiful daughters, 5 and 2

Hobbies​ ​and​ ​interests:​ I love to be outside, shop, and spend time making memories with my girls.

Why​ ​do​ ​you​ ​teach?​ I teach 4K Wrap around and work closely with the 4K teachers to teach children the same things they are learning in their 4K classroom and expand on that along with more educational experiences to enrich their learning and play.