EHS career class learns the newspaper biz

The class tour, led by RiverTown Multimedia Production Director Dave Pevonka, gave students a look at the Republican Eagle's newsroom, the print plant where 2,000-pound rolls of paper are transformed into publications each week, and visits with Graphic Designer Roxy Rhone, Multimedia Editor Michael Brun, Production Coordinator Pauline Gullickson and Regional Editor Sarah Nigbor.

The visit was capped with a surprise look at the new RiverTown drone, piloted by Multimedia Producer Roger Sievers.