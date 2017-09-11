Search
    EHS career class learns the newspaper biz

    By Sarah Nigbor Today at 7:00 a.m.
    RiverTown Multimedia Production Director Dave Pevonka led Ellsworth High School’s career class, taught by Katie Christenson, on a tour of the Red Wing Republican Eagle print plant and newsroom Friday, Sept. 8. Sarah Nigbor / RiverTown Multimedia1 / 10
    Ellsworth High School career class students were full of questions as RiverTown Multimedia Production Director Dave Pevonka showed them how advertising inserts go into shoppers and newspapers. Sarah Nigbor / RiverTown Multimedia2 / 10
    RiverTown Multimedia Production Director Dave Pevonka led Katie Christenson’s Ellsworth High School career class through the RiverTown print plant Friday, Sept. 8. Here he explains how the presses work. Sarah Nigbor / RiverTown Multimedia3 / 10
    RiverTown Multimedia Graphic Designer Roxy Rhone shows Ellsworth High School career class students Friday, Sept. 8 how ads are built on the computer in the Red Wing Republican Eagle design area. Sarah Nigbor / RiverTown Multimedia4 / 10
    Ellsworth High School career class students listen intently to RiverTown Multimedia Production Director Dave Pevonka as he tells them how the presses work (pictured behind). They can print a 40-page newspaper at their maximum capacity for pages. Sarah Nigbor / RiverTown Multimedia5 / 10
    RiverTown Multimedia Editor Michael Brun explains to Katie Christenson’s Ellsworth High School career class how websites and video work in today’s newspaper world, on Friday, Sept. 8 in the Red Wing Republican Eagle newsroom. The Eagle is the Herald’s sister newspaper. Sarah Nigbor / RiverTown Multimedia6 / 10
    RiverTown Multimedia Production Coordinator Pauline Gullickson shows Ellsworth High School career class students how PDF files come to her from across the network, ready to be plated and printed. Sarah Nigbor / RiverTown Multimedia7 / 10
    RiverTown Multimedia Producer Roger Sievers surprised Ellsworth High School career class students with a look at the company’s new drone on Friday, Sept. 8. The drone is used to take aerial footage. Sarah Nigbor / RiverTown Multimedia8 / 10
    RiverTown Multimedia Producer Roger Sievers flew a new drone Friday, Sept. 8 during Ellsworth High School’s career class visit to the Red Wing Republican Eagle building. He took the class’s picture from up in the air. Sarah Nigbor / RiverTown Multimedia9 / 10
    10 / 10

    Ellsworth High School's career class, taught by Mrs. Katie Christenson, visited the Pierce County Herald's sister newspaper facility in Red Wing Friday, Sept. 8. The Red Wing Republican Eagle building houses not only that newspaper, but a print plant where thousands of shoppers and newspapers from around the region are printed each week.

    The class tour, led by RiverTown Multimedia Production Director Dave Pevonka, gave students a look at the Republican Eagle's newsroom, the print plant where 2,000-pound rolls of paper are transformed into publications each week, and visits with Graphic Designer Roxy Rhone, Multimedia Editor Michael Brun, Production Coordinator Pauline Gullickson and Regional Editor Sarah Nigbor.

    The visit was capped with a surprise look at the new RiverTown drone, piloted by Multimedia Producer Roger Sievers.

    Sarah Nigbor

    Sarah J. Nigbor serves as a regional editor for RiverTown Multimedia, a position she began in April 2017. She joined RiverTown Multimedia in October 2013 as a news reporter for the New Richmond News, before being appointed editor of the Pierce County Herald in Febraury 2015. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Spanish and French in 2001. She completed a minor in journalism in 2004. 

    snigbor@rivertowns.net
    (715) 273-4334
