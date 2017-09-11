EHS career class learns the newspaper biz
Ellsworth High School's career class, taught by Mrs. Katie Christenson, visited the Pierce County Herald's sister newspaper facility in Red Wing Friday, Sept. 8. The Red Wing Republican Eagle building houses not only that newspaper, but a print plant where thousands of shoppers and newspapers from around the region are printed each week.
The class tour, led by RiverTown Multimedia Production Director Dave Pevonka, gave students a look at the Republican Eagle's newsroom, the print plant where 2,000-pound rolls of paper are transformed into publications each week, and visits with Graphic Designer Roxy Rhone, Multimedia Editor Michael Brun, Production Coordinator Pauline Gullickson and Regional Editor Sarah Nigbor.
The visit was capped with a surprise look at the new RiverTown drone, piloted by Multimedia Producer Roger Sievers.