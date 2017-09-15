Raiders marching band wins first prize twice in one day

"This was an amazing weekend for the band," said Emily Chandler, HHS marching band director.

The band earned first place in Class A against seven other bands at Eden Prairie High School. In addition, the band won awards for Outstanding Winds, Outstanding Percussion and Outstanding Drum Major.

The band also took first place in Class A out of seven bands at Eastview High School. In addition, the band earned awards for Outstanding Percussion and Outstanding Drum Major.

"This success gives us a great motivation to go into rehearsal next week and make this show even better," said Tom Wentzler, HHS marching band director.

This year's marching band theme for the HHS Raiders is Frankenstein. It is based on the famous monster created by Victor Frankenstein and it is comprised of four movements: creation, emotion, rejection and destruction.

The next competition for the band will be 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, at Rosemount High School.