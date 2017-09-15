Search
    Raiders marching band wins first prize twice in one day

    By Hastings newsroom Today at 8:49 a.m.
    Color guard members, from left, Chloe Traeder, Grace Sieben and Julia Kurzawski perform during competition. Photo by Andrew Hill1 / 4
    Micah Walt, drum major, stands on a podium to direct the marching band. Photo by Andrew Hill2 / 4
    Grace Wurgler, HHS junior, plays the marimba. Photo by Andrew Hill3 / 4
    The HHS marching band won first place at the Eden Prairie competition as well as the Eastview High School competition. Photo by Andrew Hill4 / 4

    The Hastings High School marching band took first place in two competitions Sept. 9. The group participated in a competition at Eden Prairie High School and Eastview High School.

    "This was an amazing weekend for the band," said Emily Chandler, HHS marching band director.

    The band earned first place in Class A against seven other bands at Eden Prairie High School. In addition, the band won awards for Outstanding Winds, Outstanding Percussion and Outstanding Drum Major.

    The band also took first place in Class A out of seven bands at Eastview High School. In addition, the band earned awards for Outstanding Percussion and Outstanding Drum Major.

    "This success gives us a great motivation to go into rehearsal next week and make this show even better," said Tom Wentzler, HHS marching band director.

    This year's marching band theme for the HHS Raiders is Frankenstein. It is based on the famous monster created by Victor Frankenstein and it is comprised of four movements: creation, emotion, rejection and destruction.

    The next competition for the band will be 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, at Rosemount High School.

