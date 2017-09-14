A game was held during the assembly called "Cheeseballs." Teachers dressed in a trash bag over their clothing and a shower cap on their head. Reddi whip was sprayed on top of the shower caps and students were chosen to throw cheese balls on top of the teacher's head. The team with the most cheeseballs on top of the teacher's head won. Seventh-grade math teacher Lori Best was the winner.

PBIS strives to improved student academic and behavior outcomes while making sure students have access to the most effective and accurately implemented instructional and behavioral practices and interventions possible. It is a decision making framework that guides selection, integration and implementation of the best evidence-based academic and behavioral practices for improving academic and behavior outcomes for students.

The remaining assemblies will cover themes associated with the acronym RAIDERS: reliable, attitude of gratitude, integrity, determination, empathy, ready to learn, sincere.