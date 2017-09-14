PHOTOS: Hastings Middle School celebrates new year with first PBIS assembly
Hastings Middle School held their first Positive Behavior Interventions & Supports assembly of the year on Sept. 6. Students walked into the assembly with the eighth-grade jazz band playing music. The first assembly had the theme of 'The Raider Way' in which students learned about what the words safety, responsible and respectful mean at HMS.
A game was held during the assembly called "Cheeseballs." Teachers dressed in a trash bag over their clothing and a shower cap on their head. Reddi whip was sprayed on top of the shower caps and students were chosen to throw cheese balls on top of the teacher's head. The team with the most cheeseballs on top of the teacher's head won. Seventh-grade math teacher Lori Best was the winner.
PBIS strives to improved student academic and behavior outcomes while making sure students have access to the most effective and accurately implemented instructional and behavioral practices and interventions possible. It is a decision making framework that guides selection, integration and implementation of the best evidence-based academic and behavioral practices for improving academic and behavior outcomes for students.
The remaining assemblies will cover themes associated with the acronym RAIDERS: reliable, attitude of gratitude, integrity, determination, empathy, ready to learn, sincere.