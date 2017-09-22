Prescott students combine learning and volunteering

Through a grant from the Anne Marie Foundation, Prescott Middle School students took part in three days of activities at the end of August. All three community service projects foster citizenship while engaging students in real world application of language arts skills.

"We have a great partnership with many schools and are excited to share an authentic reading opportunity with younger students," Johnson said.

Middle school students chose picture books to reading aloud with over 48 students from New Adventures Day Care and Malone pre-K, creating origami bookmarks based on characters in the books. The Prescott Reads Day also showcased a reader's theatre, based on the book, "A Tough Cookie" by David Wisniewski.

On day two, volunteers learned about the value of recycling through America the Beautiful "Recycle Me" initiative. They explored how recycled products, like plastic bottles or aluminum cans, can be transformed into items like benches and bikes. The students put their artistic abilities to work by creating recycling cans for school classrooms that will encourage collection of recyclables for years to come.

The third community service project was Parachutes and Popcorn in the Park. The students planned outdoor games that cannot be played alone and built opportunities for others to join in at Lion's Park. After the cooperative games, the students provided snacks for the participants. They also wrote welcome messages in sidewalk chalk for those who were registering at school throughout the week.

"Overall, this was a great experience for the students to practice reading skills, do some research and project planning, and provide solid community service — all while having fun," Johnson said.

The supplies for this program were generously donated through a grant from the Ann Marie Foundation.