A gathering of machines: Robots converge on East Ridge High School for tournament
1 / 4
2 / 4
3 / 4
4 / 4
Robots invaded East Ridge High School Saturday, Sept. 16, during the East Metro Collaborative Competition, which included 26 visiting robotics teams from around the state.
The offseason tournament was hosted by Woodbury, East Ridge, Park high schools and Woodbury Math & Science Academy. It was inspired by the Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology (FIRST) program, which encourages kids to apply science, technology, engineering and math to build their own remote controlled robot.
High school teams squared off two by two on a special playing field.