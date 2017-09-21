Raiders march out on top after Rosemount competition

The Raiders have received Outstanding Percussion for class A at all three competitions this year. The percussion score was the third highest out of all 13 bands at the Eden Prairie competition, third highest out of the 15 bands at the Eastview competition and fifth highest out of the 16 bands at the Rosemount competition this season.

Percussion director Josh Wahlstrom said that he is proud of what the percussion students are achieving this season.

"It is very rewarding to see the students so happy after an awesome performance," Wahlstrom said.

The Raiders next competition will be at Marshall High School on Saturday, Sept. 23 at 5:30 p.m.