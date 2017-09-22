Annual outdoor art exhibition set for Oct. 4-5

This year, students were asked to explore the theme of interactivity in which the viewer of the work becomes a participant in the work. The theme "Wanna do something...some time?" was inspired by interactive works created by this year's guest artist Andy DuCett.

Nationally recognized artist DuCett will lead a walkabout critique with students and guests at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 4. The public is welcome to join for these insightful conversations.

Site maps identifying the individual installations can be picked up in the lobby of the Kleinpell Fine Arts building near Gallery 101 beginning at 9 a.m. Oct. 4.

The installations and walkabout are free and open to the public. Everyone is asked to please respect the artistic ideas by not altering or damaging the artwork.

For more information, call the UWRF Art Department at 715-425-3266.