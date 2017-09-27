ECSD hosts child development screening
The Ellsworth Community School District will hold a child development screening day on Wednesday, Oct. 4 at the Lindgren Early Learning Center. Times for the screening are 8 a.m. — noon.
This is a wonderful opportunity for you to learn about your child's development in speech/language, gross motor, fine motor and play skills. During the screening your child will participate in a play group where social, communication, motor and early learning skills will be observed. In addition, your child's vision and hearing will be screened by the school nurse.
Appointments are required. For an appointment or if you have questions please call 715-792-2424.