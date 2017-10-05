Prescott welcomes 2017-18 new staffers

Wendi Busscher

Position/school: Guidance office secretary, Prescott High School

Hometown: Rosemount, Minnesota, but live in Hudson now

Education: Minnesota State University-Mankato, M.A. in urban planning

Previous experience: Registrar at Roseville Adult Learning Center in Roseville, Minn.

Husband: Kevin

Children: Jack, 12th grade; Matt, eighth grade; dog Bella

Hobbies: Running

Larissa Dreyer

Position/school: School counselor, Prescott Middle School

Hometown: Northfield, Minnesota

Education: UW-River Falls, Masters of Education in School Counseling

Previous experience: I spent close to 10 years working in the non-profit field. I began my career working for Camp Fire MN in Minneapolis, then managed youth, teen and family programs at the New Richmond Area Centre for several years.

Family: I have a husband, Vince; an almost 2-year-old son, Reid; and a 7-year-old stepdaughter, Azlynn.

Hobbies: I love exploring new places with my family, diving into good books, running, cooking and trying new recipes, and am a huge animal lover.

Michelle Jansen

Position/school: I will be the Gifted & Talented and Extensions Teacher for the district. My days will be spent at Malone Intermediate School, Malone Elementary School and Prescott Middle School.

Hometown: Though I grew up in Richfield, Minnesota, I have called Prescott home for almost 20 years.

Education: I obtained my Bachelor of Science from the University of Minnesota in Ecology and my Masters of Education in Elementary Education from the UW-River Falls.

Prior​ ​experience:​ ​I have worked in education for many years. My career began as an Environmental Educator at Carpenter Nature Center. While working on my Masters degree, I was a frequent substitute teacher and parent volunteer in Prescott. Most recently, I have been working as a fourth grade teacher in Ellsworth at Hillcrest Elementary. I am excited for my new role in Prescott and am looking forward to working with the great staff and students!

Family: My husband, Chris, and I live outside of Prescott with our two kids, Carter and Marissa, and our two labs.

Hobbies​: I love being outdoors and enjoy hiking, canoeing, playing in the river at our cabin, walking our dogs, being with my family, or relaxing with a good book.

Kayla Kinneman

Position/school: Prescott High School math teacher

Hometown: Ellsworth

Education: I received my undergraduate degree at UW-River Falls. I am currently working on my Master's degree there as well.

Prior​ ​experience:​ ​I was a long-term sub for Prescott High School last year.

Family: My husband, Andy, and I have a 2-year-old named Hayden.

Hobbies​: I like to read and go camping and biking with my family.

Stephaine Lloyd

Position/school: Special education teacher at Malone Intermediate School.

Hometown: York, Pennsylvania

Education: Western Governors University, Bachelors in elementary and special education.

Prior experience: Five-plus year teaching preschool in Frisco, Texas and Barstow, Calif. Student teaching here in Prescott.

Family: Husband, Shawn; three kids, Darrian (who lives in Washington state), Sophia (seventh grade at Prescott) and Samuel (fifth grade at Prescott.)

Hobbies: I love going on adventures, learning new things and I love people! I enjoy reading, which combines all of the items in the first item. And I love spending time with my kids.

Abbie Morris

Position/school: I am the physical education and health education teacher at the high school.

Hometown: Woodbury, Minnesota

Education: I attended UW-River Falls. I received a Bachelor's of Science in physical education and health education and my minor was adapted physical education.

Prior experience: This will be my first year teaching! During my first half of student teaching, I had the opportunity to teach at Oakdale Elementary, where I taught K-5 physical education. During my second half of student teaching, I had the opportunity to be at Stillwater High School where I taught physical education, health education and adaptive physical education to grades 10-12.

Family: I have two sisters and one brother. I am the youngest. Both of my sisters have kids and I have a total of nine nieces and nephews. I also have a dog named Briar.

Hobbies: I played fastpitch softball for 16 years, four of them at UW-River Falls. I now enjoy coaching softball and have coached all ages, but most recently 10U, 12U, high school and college. I love to fish, be at the lake, play sports and do anything outdoors. I also enjoy being with my family, friends and kids!

Dianna Morth

Position/school: Special ed teacher for first/second grades at Malone Elementary

Hometown: Ellsworth

Education: UW-River Falls, elementary education K-8, special education L.D./E.B.D. K-8

Prior experience: Woodbury, two years; Ellsworth School District, 16 years special education, one year reading teacher (Title I)

Family: Husband, Dan Morth (Ellsworth Ambulance Director); son Zach, married to Alicia Morth, grandson Theodore; daughter Samantha, boyfriend Corey, her son Brendon.

Hobbies: Spending time with family/friends, flower gardening, landscaping, watching the Green Bay Packers play!

Trent Probst

Position/school: Assistant principal at Malone Elementary

Hometown: Jefferson

Education: UW-Whitewater, physical education; Cardinal Stritch, educational leadership

Prior experience: Johnson Creek Elementary, PE/adaptive PE, athletic director; Somerset, PE/T.O.S.A. (assistant principal duties).

Family: Fiancee, Emily

Hobbies: running, exercise, Wisconsin Badgers, hunting.

Matt Smith

Position/school: Assistant principal/activities director at Prescott High School

Hometown: Prescott

Education: UW-River Falls, business; St. Mary's, Masters in education; WISCAD (St. Mary's), principal licensure.

Prior experience: Worked in Prescott School District since 2000; 18 years coaching; 15 years teaching business; aide/sub.

Family: Wife, Meghan (teacher at Malone Elementary); kids Miah (7), Maggie (4) and Mikey (1).

Hobbies: Reading, working out, golfing, spending time with family.