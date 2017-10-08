iMentors help kids learn internet safety

High school library media center specialist Cheryl Hoffman was a 4-H volunteer.

The two decided to start a program to help teach kids internet safety.

From their first conversations came the iMentors, a group of high school kids who teach elementary kids about internet safety.

River Falls High School students Matthew Myers and Lizzie Oberlin both joined the iMentors in the beginning of their freshman year.

"We both create lessons, we teach lessons about cyberbullying, cyber predators and intellectual property," Oberlin said. "We also present the lessons to fourth grade students in River Falls and Plum City as well."

And, she said, they hope to be able to work with other districts in the future.

The first lesson is usually cyberbullying, Myers said. The iMentors teach kids what to do if they're cyberbullied.

Then, they usually move on to intellectual property, and teach kids not to pirate music or shows, etc., and about attributing research found online.

Another topic is cyber predators. iMentors teach kids to notice the signs of a potential cyber predator, how to prevent cyber predators from preying on them, and how to protect their passwords and keep their accounts private.

While the teens do the actual teaching, Ginther and Hoffman teach the teens to teach.

"Mrs. Hoffman and I work on training the high school students in things like lesson planning, organizational skills," Ginther said. "Such as communication, and developmental stages, so that they're ready to face their fourth grade audience."

Each classroom the iMentors go into is first given a pre-test, to see what they know about internet safety before the iMentors' visit, and then a post-test to see what they learned.

"I think they do a great job of teaching using a variety of teaching methods," Ginther said, "which Mrs. Hoffman and I stress."

They do skits and use multimedia.

For example, Oberlin and Myers used their own social media accounts to show kids an example of how a cyber predator might interact with a child online.

Another popular teaching tool they have is a password tester. They put in fake passwords, and the program says how long it would take a computer to break the password. The kids always get excited the larger they can get that number.

The iMentors work in teams of two. They said they're also learning a lot about teaching.

In addition to mentoring fourth graders, the older iMentors also mentor the newer iMentors, teaching them to teach fourth graders.

"I think the program has been beneficial for the high schoolers and the elementary students," Oberlin said. "And it's provided a lot of opportunities for us high school students."

"I'm just really glad to have the opportunity to give back to my community," Myers said.