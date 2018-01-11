Kiwanis Student of the Week: Anna Mercord
Prescott High School sophomore Anna Mercord is the Jan. 10 Prescott Kiwanis Student of the Week. She was nominated by science teacher Jason Brazzale, who said "Anna is willing to participate in class, respectful of her classmates and works well in group as well as individual activities. She is consistently producing high quality work and grasps scientific principles. Bravo, Anna!"
Mercord is the daughter of Ron Mercord and Jennifer Mercord. The honor roll student is a member of the dance team, PHS Student Council, marching band, jazz band, Forensics and Pre-Med Club. She enjoys piano, skiing and deer hunting. Her future plans include graduating from UW-Madison after majoring in a science field.