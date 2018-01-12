PHOTOS: 21 schools compete in SHS robotics challenge

Members of Somerset High School Robotics Team 9144A (from left) Zac Cahannes, Henry Thurber, Glenn Coerber and Kendra Casstaneda took home a Design Award and Tournament Champion Award at at last Saturday’s Western Wisconsin VRC Challenge sponsored by Somerset High School and SMC Ltd. Photo submitted 1 / 11

Members of Somerset High School’s four robotics teams took second, third and fourth place in the Skills Challenge at last Saturday’s Western Wisconsin VRC Challenge sponsored by Somerset High School and SMC Ltd. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 2 / 11

Technical education instructor and robotics team advisor Eric Olson welcomed 21 teams to last Saturday’s Western Wisconsin VRC Challenge sponsored by Somerset High School and SMC Ltd. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 3 / 11

Members of Somerset High School Robotics Team 9144D (from left) Trevor Schachtner, Kyle Perro, Ridley Bemis, Ethan Oman, Tristin Battelt, and Ian Parnell won a Tournament Champion Award at last Saturday’s Western Wisconsin VRC Challenge sponsored by Somerset High School and SMC Ltd. Photo submitted 4 / 11

Robots representing four teams compete simultaneously on a “field” in two separate timed tests, Programming (automated) and the Driver Skills Challenge. This year’s nationwide challenge produced by VEX Robotics is titled “In the Zone.” Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 5 / 11

Members of Somerset Robotics Team #9144E worked on some last minute adjustments to their robot in the pit area prior to competing in the Robotics Tournament sponsored by Somerset High School last Saturday, Jan.6. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 6 / 11

Members of Waupaca High School’s robotics team, Sara Johnson and Derek Bell, presented their robot for mandatory inspection by officials Ross Coerber (left) and Jason Erickson (right) at the Robotics Tournament sponsored by Somerset High School Saturday, Jan.6. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 7 / 11

Members of Xavier High School’s robotics team, “Fire,” from Appleton, made last-minute adjustments in the pit area prior to competing in the Robotics Tournament sponsored by Somerset High School Saturday, Jan.6. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 8 / 11

During the robotics competition, four teams from different schools are divided into two alliances, red and blue. The alliance that scores the most points combined between the Program Challenge and the Drivers Skills Challenge wins that round. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 9 / 11

Student teams were challenged to build robots that could “capture” cones of different sizes and stack them or move them into goals to score points. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 10 / 11