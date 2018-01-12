PHOTOS: 21 schools compete in SHS robotics challenge
Twenty-one chools from Wisconsin and Minnesota sent robotics teams to compete in the Western Wisconsin VRC Challenge sponsored by Somerset High School and SMC Ltd. last Saturday, Jan.6. Teams competed for more than eight hours in qualifying, elimination and final rounds for the right to move onto the state competition to be held March 2 & 3 at the Milwaukee School of Engineering.
Teams from Somerset High School took second, third and fourth in the Skills competition while two of the Somerset teams earned Tournament Champion Awards.