CVTC seeks board applicants

Applications are due by 4 p.m. Monday, Feb. 26. Send applications to Lauren Sullivan, Chippewa Valley Technical College, 620 W. Clairemont Ave., Eau Claire, WI 54701.

There are a number of requirements all candidates must meet in order to be eligible for Wisconsin Technical College System district board membership. Candidates must be residents of the technical college district, must submit an application/affidavit with a completed questionnaire and at least two written references, and must attend a district board appointment committee public hearing in person to be interviewed. The hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. Monday, March 19, at the CVTC Business Education Center.

For more information or to request an application, contact Sullivan at 715-833-6500, lsullivan9@cvtc.edu, or go to www.cvtc.edu/boardappointment.