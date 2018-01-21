Area schools close in advance of predicted Monday snow storm

The Ellsworth Elementary Open House, scheduled for Monday night, Jan. 22 has been postponed. A new date will be announced.

All after school activities are also canceled.

Plum City School District announced "Due to the Winter Storm Warning, there will be no school-related activities, games, and meetings on Monday, Jan. 22."

Other area schools who have cancelled school, as of 10 p.m. Sunday night, include Hastings, Goodhue, and Red Wing in Minnesota and Baldwin-Woodville, Boyceville, Menomonie and Pepin in Wisconsin.