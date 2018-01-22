Updated at 6 a.m.: Schools closed Monday, Jan. 22

The Ellsworth Elementary Open House, scheduled for Monday night, Jan. 22 has been postponed. A new date will be announced.

All after school activities are also canceled.

Plum City School District announced "Due to the Winter Storm Warning, there will be no school-related activities, games, and meetings on Monday, Jan. 22."

Minnesota schools that are closed include Hastings, st. Elizabeth Ann Seton, Goodhue, Farmington (staff must still report), Rosemount/Apple Valley/Eagan, Salem Lutheran School (Woodbury), South Washington County Schools #833, Seeds of Faith Preschool (Cottage Grove) and Red Wing in Minnesota and

Other area Wisconsin school districts closed are Baldwin-Woodville, Boyceville, Amery, Menomonie and Pepin.