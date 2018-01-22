Updated at 6 a.m.: Schools closed Monday, Jan. 22
Many area schools in western Wisconsin and eastern Minnesota are closed Monday, Jan. 22 due to a predicted heavy snowstorm.
Ellsworth, River Falls, Hudson, St. Croix Central, New Richmond, Wisconsin Indianhead Technical College (New Richmond) and Prescott school districs in Wisconsin are closed.
The Ellsworth Elementary Open House, scheduled for Monday night, Jan. 22 has been postponed. A new date will be announced.
All after school activities are also canceled.
Plum City School District announced "Due to the Winter Storm Warning, there will be no school-related activities, games, and meetings on Monday, Jan. 22."
Minnesota schools that are closed include Hastings, st. Elizabeth Ann Seton, Goodhue, Farmington (staff must still report), Rosemount/Apple Valley/Eagan, Salem Lutheran School (Woodbury), South Washington County Schools #833, Seeds of Faith Preschool (Cottage Grove) and Red Wing in Minnesota and
Other area Wisconsin school districts closed are Baldwin-Woodville, Boyceville, Amery, Menomonie and Pepin.