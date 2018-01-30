Search
    Community thanked at Ellsworth Elementary School open house

    By Katie Davidson on Jan 29, 2018 at 10:57 p.m.
    Ellsworth Elementary School students welcomed members of their community to their new school by performing a song at the school's open house on Monday, Jan. 29. Katie Davidson / RiverTown Multimedia2 / 9
    Ellsworth community members celebrated the grand opening of the Ellsworth Elementary School on Monday, Jan. 29 at the school's open house that ended with a celebratory ribbon cutting. Katie Davidson / RiverTown Multimedia3 / 9
    Not only did Ellsworth Elementary students lead the crowd at the open house in the national anthem, but they sang "Welcome to Our School" as well. Sarah Nigbor / RiverTown Multimedia4 / 9
    Ellsworth Elementary students welcomed visitors to their new school Monday, Jan. 29 with a song. Sarah Nigbor / RiverTown Multimedia5 / 9
    Ellsworth Elementary children sang "Welcome to Our School" to kick off the ceremony Monday, Jan. 29. The ceremony had originally been scheduled for Jan. 22, but had to be rescheduled due to a snowstorm. Sarah Nigbor / RiverTown Multimedia6 / 9
    Ellsworth School Board President Doug Peterson led the audience through the process of building the elementary school at the Monday, Jan. 29 Ellsworth Elementary Open House. Sarah Nigbor / RiverTown Multimedia7 / 9
    Ellsworth Chamber of Commerce President Paul Bauer applauded the village, the YES Committee, and many people who helped bring the new Ellsworth Elementary School dream to fruition during his speech Monday, Jan. 29 at the open house. Sarah Nigbor / RiverTown Multimedia8 / 9
    Superintendent Barry Cain spoke through a few tears of gratitude during his speech Monday, Jan. 29 at the Ellsworth Elementary Open House. Sarah Nigbor / RiverTown Multimedia9 / 9

    "We need to celebrate the community," Ellsworth School Board President Doug Peterson said at Ellsworth's new elementary school's open house. "That's not just the people in Ellsworth, but all of the people in this school district who have made this building possible."

    Peterson along with Superintendent Barry Cain and Ellsworth Chamber of Commerce President Paul Bauer had a long list of people to thank at the Ellsworth Elementary School's open house on Monday, Jan. 29.

    "We put a plan together, we put it out there, and you supported it, and we thank you very much for that trust that we see every single day," Cain said to the open house's crowd. "Your support is valuable to our success. We are truly thankful for this building, and it's going to be a great asset to this community for a long time."

    The open house ran from 5-7:30 p.m. and was followed by a performance from the new school's students and a celebratory ribbon-cutting ceremony.

    Bauer concluded the celebration by saying, "Big ideas start small. With hard work and passion they grow to the point where they can catch some momentum to become reality. And this school certainly fills that path."

