Students tell the other side of "The 3 Little Pigs"

Second grade teacher Maggie Jungmann, who is also one of the directors of the drama club, said as far as she knew this was the first year Ellsworth has had an elementary school drama club. She is looking forward to the play and thinks the audience will enjoy the show.

"There are two sides to every story, and when the big, bad wolf takes the stand in Piggsylvania's trial of the century, he finally gets his say," Jungmann said. "But whether he'll get a fair trial in a corrupt piggy court is anyone's guess. Will the pigs' splashy puppet show make a puppet out of justice, or is the wolf's catchy story about a sneeze gone wrong all razzle-dazzle."

Jungmann said the drama club has 62 students from grades 2-5 and six directors. The drama club provides another participation option for students.

"Some students at EES are interested in playing baseball, football, or basketball, some students are just not interested in sports," Jungmann said. "This group is for all students, but has given students an opportunity to be involved in something that may not have been given the opportunity in previous years."

The play has given students a chance to learn and grow throughout the performance.

"Many students have told me that being in this play has made them so happy," Jungmann said. "It has given students confidence and a group to be involved in. It has been an amazing experience for all of us involved."

Everyone is invited to attend the performance at 6 p.m. April 20 at the Ellsworth Elementary School gym. A free will donation will be collected to go toward continuing the drama club next year.

"The Ellsworth Elementary Drama Club wouldn't be possible without the generous donation from our EES Parent's Club, the dedication of the parents for allowing their children to participate, the hard work of the drama club students, and the directors, Maggie Jungmann, Kari Jennings, Tami Place, Rebecca Shirk, Lindsey Paul, and Melissa Murphy," Jungmann said.